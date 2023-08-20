ADVERTISEMENT

DMK stages hunger strike urging Union Government to scrap NEET

August 20, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

DMK functionaries and cadre participating in hunger strike against NEET in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The cadre and functionaries of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a hunger strike in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Sunday demanding scrapping of NEET.

In Salem, more than 500 cadre staged the hunger strike. DMK district secretaries R. Rajendran, MLA (Salem Central), T.M. Selvaganapathy (Salem West), and S.R. Sivalingam (Salem East) participated in the protest. Functionaries from Congress, CPI(M), CPI, and VCK, who also took part, spoke against the NEET and the Union Government.

In Erode district, the DMK cadre led by Erode north district secretary N. Nallasivam observed fast in front of C.N. College at Veerappanchatram.

DMK party men observing a fast in Krishnagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In Krishnagiri, DMK cadre led by east district secretary D. Mathiazhagan, MLA, staged the hunger strike in front of the New Bus Stand.

In Dharmapuri, DMK cadre led by former Minister and DMK west district secretary P. Palaniappan and east district secretary Thadangam P. Subramani staged the hunger strike near the BSNL office.

In Namakkal district, the cadre led by east district secretary K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MP, and west district secretary Madura Senthil observed fast on Park Road near Namakkal Bus Stand.

