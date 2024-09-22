ADVERTISEMENT

DMK should win all 11 seats in Salem, Minister tells cadre

Published - September 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru speaks at the DMK meeting in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 22 September 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru urged the DMK cadre in Salem on Sunday to work hard to win all the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district.

He said that in the 2021 Assembly elections, out of 11 seats in the district, DMK won only one. But in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the party secured more votes in all constituencies in Salem because of the hard work of the party cadre. In the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, the cadre should work hard to win all 11 constituencies and those working for the party would be honoured. Salem district should play an important role to make Chief Minister M.K. Stalin the CM again, he said.

Stating that issues related to local bodies would be addressed, the Minister said that during the 2021 elections, DMK won 40 seats out of 44 seats in the Delta region because of the hard work of the cadre.

