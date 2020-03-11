DMK should stop talking ill of politicians, media, says Velumani

COIMBATORE

11 March 2020 23:57 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) should stop talking ill of ministers, elected representatives, and media, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani told journalists here on Wednesday.

“DMK leader R.S. Bharathi had spoken ill of not just the judiciary but also the media. The DMK had been speaking ill of ministers, my party, the AIADMK, and elected representatives. It should stop doing so.”

He added: “While the DMK continued its verbal assault on all, its leader M.K. Stalin had remained a mere spectator without condemning such speech.”

The Minister also wanted the DMK’s IT Wing to stop spreading canards on social media to mislead people. I have reasons to believe that the IT Wing is going to target me, as I am Mr. Stalin’s first target. But I am least bothered about such canards.”

His focus was on the State’s and Coimbatore’s development and implementation of more schemes. It was under his watch that the Municipal Administration Department had received 123 awards, he said.

Tamil Nadu voters who were misguided by DMK’s poll-eve promises had voted for the party in the Parliamentary election. But, having realised the reality, they had voted for the AIADMK in the Assembly by-elections that followed the Parliamentary election. This situation would continue, he added.

In response to a question on the expansion of the Coimbatore zoo, Mr. Velumani replied that his Department had taken up the issue with the Environment and Forest Department and the minister concerned had assured him of cooperation.