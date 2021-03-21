Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami while campaigning for his party candidate T.M. Tamilselvam for Uthangarai constituency in Krishnagiri on Sunday said that his government functioned on the path chalked out by late MGR and Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK had provided a rule without community or caste clashes. But, with the DMK vying for power, it would pave way for a decline in law and order, Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

He said that DMK should not be voted to power. According to him, even without power, the DMK threatens the police and higher officials. Imagine what would happen if they came to power, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Hitting out at the DMK's youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister said that a few years ago, the DMK leader M.K. Stalin said no one from his family would enter politics. But, today, his son was campaigning and contesting leading the way to dynastic politics.