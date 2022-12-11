DMK shelving schemes introduced by AIADMK government, alleges EPS

December 11, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling DMK government is purposefully shelving schemes that were introduced when AIADMK was in power, alleged AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, here, on Sunday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Kundadam near Dharapuram in which many cadres from various political parties joined AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said the works for the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme were moving at a snail’s pace since the DMK came to power.

More than 150 small-budget films have been shelved, as they did not get screens because of the lobby in the DMK, he alleged.

“One-third of the tenure of M.K. Stalin as Chief Minister is over, but people of the State are in anger as many schemes are put on hold by the government. Schemes such as kudimaramathu, pension scheme for old age people, and marriage assistance scheme for women were purposefully shelved by the DMK government,” he charged.

AIADMK headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani said the previous AIADMK government handled natural disasters such as the Gaja cyclone in the State effectively. But the present DMK government has been projecting Cyclone Mandous as a disaster when it was relatively less intense.

