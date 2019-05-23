DMK set to win Salem after 39 years

Even as counting of votes continued around 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was set to register a thumping win in the Salem Lok Sabha Constituency after nearly four decades. The last time a DMK candidate won from here was in 1980.

At the time of going to print, S.R. Parthibhan of the DMK was leading with 5,68,798 votes, with a margin of 1,34,758 votes over his All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam rival K.R.S. Saravanan who had till then bagged 4,34,040 votes. The DMK had a decisive lead from the start of counting and the margin increased by more than 10,000 votes during rounds 6, 13 and 14. It was a close fight between the two main rivals in Chief Minister’s Edappadi.K. Palaniswami’s Assembly segment.

DMK cadres burst crackers outside the counting centre at Government Engineering College, Karappur. Mr. Parthibhan said, “I thank party president M.K. Stalin, party cadres and alliance parties for giving us this thumping victory. Through my victory, the public have taught a lesson to the Chief Minister, who spoke low of Mr. Stalin during the election campaign.”

Though candidates and counting agents raised concerns over the counting of certain postal votes that were delivered late, after 8 a.m to the Returning Officer’s table, the counting process went on smoothly.

During the 2014 Parliament elections, AIADMK candidate V. Pannerselvam won from Salem with 5,56,546 votes, and DMK candidate S. Umarani polled 2,88,936 votes. The previous victory for the DMK was by C. Palaniappan in 1980.

Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate M. Prabhu Manikandan was in the third position with 56,882 votes and facing the prospect of losing the deposit. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, which was expected to eat into a chunk of AIADMK votes, polled 49,401 votes until 21 rounds of counting.