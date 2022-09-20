DMK senior leader Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits party

Former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan had submitted her resignation to the party president on August 29, 2022

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 20, 2022 11:05 IST

Former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan. File photo: Special Arrangment

Former Union Minister and DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on September 20 announced that she is quitting the party post and also from the party.

In a statement issued in Erode, she said at the end of her tenure as Member of Parliament in 2009, she returned to party work and she communicated the decision to the then party president M. Karunanidhi. ”After the demise of the (then) party president and as per his wish, I was involved only in party work with the sole objective to make M.K. Stalin as the Chief Minister,” the statement said.

The statement went on to add that the DMK registered a massive victory in the 2021 Assembly election and Mr. Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister and both his services to the people and to the party are appreciated across the country. “This gives me tremendous satisfaction and based on my long wish to quit politics, I had submitted my resignation letter to quit the post and from the party on August 29, 2022, to the party president (Mr Stalin)”, the statement said.

