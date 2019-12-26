Coimbatore

DMK seeks free and fair polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam team led by Ranipet MLA and district election in-charge for Krishnagiri Gandhi petitioned Collector S. Prabhakar to ensure free and fair polls here.

The team that included Thally MLA Y. Prakash put forth a slew of requests that included CCTV cameras in sensitive booths; opening and counting of ballot papers and declaring the vote count in the presence of the agents of the political parties; ensure that the Assistant Returning Officers do not carry mobile phones inside the counting room and are forbidden from communicating to anyone over phone during the counting; appointment of a central government employee as an observer in each booth; printing of booth slips bearing the name of the candidates; and forbidding entry of non-bonafide persons other than the recognised agents of the candidates into the counting stations.

CRPF deployment sought

In addition, the DMK also called for stationing of CRPF in each booth; and declaration of results immediately after the counting is completed. The DMK team insisted that the Collector ensure these measures are undertaken in order to conduct free and fair elections.

