DMK seeks action

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik and west urban unit chief M. Muthusamy have urged the State Government to act against those who doused Periyar statue in orange paint.
In statements issued on Friday, they said the party units condemned the action of those who thought that they had defamed Periyar, who in his lifetime had faced stiffer challenges.
The pouring of paint was aimed at disturbing peace in the State, they said and sought action against those who not only committed the act but also those who instigated it.
Protest staged
The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore urban unit led by secretary R.R. Mohakumar on Friday staged a protest in front of its office condemning the pouring of paint on Periyar statue.
The party said in a release that the attack on Periyar statues had increased in the State since 2014. The perpetrators were not brought to book. Or so it appeared. If the situation were to continue the State would witness massive protests. Therefore, the police would do well to arrest those involved in the incident and see to it that they were punished for their crimes.
