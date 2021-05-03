DMK secures three, AIADMK two seats in Krishnagiri district

Krishnagiri with its six Assembly constituencies saw Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) securing three seats and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) two seats on Sunday. Uthangarai was poised for AIADMK victory at the time of filing this report.

While the DMK bagged Bargur and Hosur constituencies, Thally was won by its alliance partner Communist Party of India (CPI). The AIADMK secured Vepanapalli and Krishnagiri.

In Thally, CPI candidate T. Ramachandran secured a whopping margin of over 55, 334 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s C. Nahesh Kumar.

Hosur witnessed a tough contest for the DMK candidate Y. Prakash in the initial rounds even as he led by only a few hundred margin of votes against the AIADMK candidate Jyoti Balakrishna Reddy. However, as rounds progressed, Mr. Prakash widened the numbers winning the seat by 11,149 votes.

Vepanapalli constituency defied projections handing out victory to the AIADMK candidate K. P. Munusamy against the DMK candidate P. Murugan, albeit with only a margin of 3262 votes.

Bargur, seen as an AIADMK forte , was broken into by the DMK candidate D. Mathiazhagan. He fetched a thumping victory by a margin of 12,614 votes for the party and defeated the AIADMK candidate A. Krishnan.

AIADMK was raced to a victory in Uthangarai right from the first round, only increasing the margin of votes by thousands after each round by its candidate T. M. Tamilselvam. DMK candidate S. Arumugam trailed behind after each round. As of round 19, the margin was wide with over 20,000 votes and above.

Trouble brewed in the Krishnagiri constituency’s counting hall late Sunday night, after DMK contested the potential victory of AIADMK candidate K. Ashok Kumar with a margin of just 647 votes.

The sitting MLA and the DMK candidate T. Senguttuvan demanded a recount following which VVPATs were taken out for counting. Finally, Ashok Kumar won the seat.