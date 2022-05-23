HR&CE department preparing master plan for five temples

P.K. Sekarbabu. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said here on Monday that his department was in the process of preparing master plans for five temples, including the ones at Marudhamalai in Coimbatore, Tiruttani and Rameswaram to improve infrastructure.

The Minister told reporters that the department was planning to construct a multi-level car parking facility and install an elevator at the Subramaniaswamy Temple at Marudhamalai.

As for the Patteeswarar Temple at Perur in Coimbatore, the department was taking steps for a consecration as the last one was held in 2010.

Along with the Perur Temple, the department would take up maintenace work in its sub temples as well, he said.

‘Golden period’

He said the present DMK rule would be a golden period in temple administration as an unprecedented number of schemes for temple development and devotees’ welfare were being taken up.

“The government has increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh the grant given to 12,959 temples for one-time pujas and increased the number of such temples by another 2,000, has given a monthly aid of ₹1,000 each to 10,150 priests, rid temple lands worth ₹2,500 crore of encroachments and collected ₹180 crore as rent arrears in the last three months,” he said.

The Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹100 crore. Last year, the government took up temple maintenance and consecration work at ₹662 crore. This year it proposed to take up the work in 1,500 temples at ₹1,000 crore, Mr. Sekarbabu said.