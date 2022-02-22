DMK romps home with 76 wards in Coimbatore Corporation

Party to have its first woman mayor

DMK cadre celebrating the victory near the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The DMK that had fewer than a dozen councillors in the last Corporation council and zero victory in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district in the 2021 Assembly elections showed a spectacular performance in the 2022 urban local bodies polls in Coimbatore.

At the end of the counting process, the party had won 72 out of 100 wards and helped its allies as well. The Secular Progressive Alliance tally stood at 92 wards with Congress getting nine, the two Left parties four each and MDMK three.

The DMK had managed to confine the AIADMK to three seats, almost half of its strength in the last elected Council of 2011-16. An SDPI candidate, treated as Independent, won a ward.

The DMK’s victory is not only impressive in the number of wards it has won, but also extends to the way it has polled votes in those wards as well. A cursory look at the votes the party has polled in wards it won showed that its candidates polled twice or more than twice the number of votes polled by the AIADMK or the BJP.

In Ward 45, for instance, DMK candidate Baby Sudha polled 7,844 votes to defeat AIADMK’s Meherbanu, who polled 1,436 votes. In Ward 46, DMK’s Meena Logu polled 7,102 votes to defeat AIADMK’s Senthilvel who got 1,473 votes.

There were only a few wards where the tally of the votes polled by the AIADMK and the BJP or another candidate surpassed the DMK’s.

The DMK performance sealed the mayorship in its favour as the party on its own had more than the 50 seats required. And, this will be the first time that it will have its mayor in Coimbatore.

The Congress had had two mayors and the AIADMK three, including the mayoral by-election.

Earlier, in the day, counting began in 10 halls at the Government College of Technology on Thadagam Road. The Coimbatore City Police had made elaborate security arrangements restricting vehicle movement near the College.

The 20 assistant returning officers, each of whom were in-charge of five wards, started counting with postal ballots before moving on to the electronic voting machines.

The Corporation had arranged the counting process in such a way that each assistant returning officer will first take up the postal ballot of a ward and following it up with EVM votes of the same ward before moving on to the next ward. And, after completing the five wards assigned to them, the assistant returning officers will make way for the next assistant returning officer.

Of the 100 wards, the Corporation completed counting in 73 wards in the first round, 26 wards in the second round and a ward in the third round.

The Corporation had made arrangements for also screening counting agents and distributing mask and sanitisers.

Outside the College, cadre of various political parties and supporters of independents had gathered in large number in the morning. As result started trickling, the crowd waned. Those left were supporters of the DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK and other parties in the alliance who waited for the victorious candidates to come out.

The Corporation sources said no technical glitch or untoward incident was reported during the counting process.