DMK reverses its losses in MLA elections in Dharmapuri

DMK reversed the losses of the Assembly elections with a clean sweep in the urban local body polls, bagging Dharmapuri municipality and the nine out of 10 town panchayats. Harur town panchayat is caught in a tie between the AIADMK and the DMK, winning seven wards each, and one ward for an independent. In the 33-ward Dharmapuri municipality, DMK won 19, the AIADMK 13 wards, and one ward went to an independent. In Marandahalli town panchjayat, DMK won 10 wards, AIADMK two wards, and independents three wards. In Karimangalam town panchayat, DMK won 13 wards, while the AIADMK won two wards, and PMK one ward.

In P. Mallapuram town panchayat, DMK won 12 wards, while the PMK won three wards in the 15 ward town panchayat. In Kambainallur town panchayat, DMK won seven wards, PMK three wards and the AIADMK two wards, with the remaining wards by independents. DMK won Paaparapatti town panchayat winning 12 wards with CPI(M) bagging one ward. AIADMK won just one ward, while independents walked away with two wards in the 15 ward town panchayat. DMK won Paapireddipatti town panchayat winning 13 wards. Independents won two wards. In Paapireddipatti, the AIADMK, PMK and BJP lost deposits in many wards. In Harur town panchayat, DMK and the AIADMK won seven wards each, while the PMK and independents won two wards each. In Pennagaram, DMK won 11 wards, DMDK two wards, and the AIADMK and PMK won one ward each. In Kadathur town panchayat, DMK won 12 wards, PMK two wards and the AIADMK one ward.