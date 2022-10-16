DMK protest against Hindi is a roadside tamasha: H. Raja

The protest staged by the DMK cadre against the recommendation of a parliamentary panel to make Hindi a medium of instruction in central educational institutions is to divert the attention of the people from the exorbitant hike in electricity tariff, alleged BJP leader H. Raja, here on Sunday.

Mr. Raja told press persons that anti-Hindi agitations in 1965 had people’s participation. The protest staged by DMK on Saturday is a ‘roadside tamasha’, he said.

He also alleged that the DMK was trying to convert Tamil into a mere spoken language and its language policy was a“drama.”