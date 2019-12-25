DMK politicising CAA issue: Minister

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was politicising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for political gains, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Tuesday.

The Act had nothing to do with Indian Muslims and in no way affected them, something which both the Central and State governments had explained clearly. But, if at all there were to be any trouble, the State Government would stand with them, the Minister said.

Schemes

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami supports minorities and works in their interest as much as former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa,” he said and referred a few of the stands the AIADMK had taken and cited a few schemes to underscore his point.

About the achievements of his Department, he said recently it had secured 99 awards for implementing various schemes for local bodies and those schemes had reached the people.

Development

Coimbatore, for instance, was seeing such a development that it had not witnessed in the past 50 years.

He then cited the on-going flyover construction in Ukkadam, the proposed construction of an elevated corridor on Avinashi Road and the proposed release of another tranche of funds for Coimbatore airport expansion as examples for Coimbatore's growth.