DMK petitions Collector on model code violation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore east urban unit has urged District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani to check the distribution of cash and gifts by the AIADMK. In his petition, submitted on Tuesday, unit in-charge N. Karthik said since the ECI imposed the Model Code of Conduct, AIADMK workers went around the city distributing dhoti, saree, gifts and cash.

The distribution was particularly more in the Coimbatore South and Singanallur Assembly constituencies and in those areas the poll code violation took place right in the presence of police personnel.

Referring to an incident in Peelamedu on Monday night, Mr. Karthik said in Ward 39, close to the road overbridge, the AIADMK men were caught stocking dhoti, saree and stainless steel plates for distribution. When the DMK informed the police about the incident, the police removed the DMK workers to facilitate the distribution, he alleged.

Claiming that the DMK had video recording of the incident as evidence, Mr. Karthik said the police acted in a partisan manner under instructions from Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani. The Collector would do well to check such excesses to ensure free and fair election, he added.