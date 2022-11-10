DMK overcoming challenges successfully: Stalin

S P Saravanan ERODE
November 10, 2022 21:00 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin having a word with former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan during the wedding of a party functionary in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Whenever the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) comes to power, it faces plenty of challenges. But, the party always overcomes all of them, said DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

At the wedding reception function of a party leader here on Thursday evening, he said that after coming to power, the major challenge was the COVID-19 pandemic and the State had recovered from it successfully.

Mr. Stalin said that since Erode was the “gurukulam” for Mr. Karunanidhi, the district already had three statues of the leader, and would have more.

Recalling the days when he was the Mayor of Chennai in 1996, Mr. Stalin said that it rained continuously for 10 days and they took the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for inspecting the flood affected areas. “Kalaignar sarcastically said, after Stalin became Mayor, it is raining continuously,” he recalled.

Pointing out that it was raining again now, he said the people and farmers were happy with the rain, indicating that the government was prepared to face the challenges posed by the monsoon.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan, MP A. Ganeshamurthi, MLAs, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan and party functionaries were present.

