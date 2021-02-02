‘DMK outsourced all political matters to I-PAC’

The DMK has outsourced all of its political matters to the political consulting firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), alleged BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai.

Speaking to reporters after taking part at a private event near Kinathukadavu recently, he claimed that the initiatives of DMK President M.K. Stalin are similar to that of Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, whose party has also roped in I-PAC for the Assembly elections. “The party [DMK] does not have the capacity to win [the election] using its own strength,” he alleged.

On the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, Mr. Annamalai said that both the parties are equally part of the National Democratic Alliance. The AIADMK will lead the alliance for the Assembly elections and there are no confusions regarding this, he asserted.