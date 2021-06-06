DMK office-bearer assaults Corpn. engineers

COIMBATORE

06 June 2021 21:00 IST

DMK area secretary in-charge of P.N. Pudur, Baghyaraj, allegedly roughed up two Coimbatore Corporation engineers on Sunday morning after they asked him to maintain physical distance and wear mask.

Video clips of the engineers’ encounter with Baghyaraj, which went viral, showed him standing in front of the party office in the area, arguing with the engineers, abusing them and later charging towards them.

Sources familiar with the development said that after the engineers asked the DMK office- bearer to wear mask and adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he entered into an argument and finally assaulted them.

Advertising

Advertising

Acknowledging his party colleague’s excess, a DMK leader said it was quite unfortunate that Baghyaraj abused and also assaulted the engineers, who were on their way to an urban primary health centre in the area.

The party had taken the issue to the notice of the Coimbatore urban west unit in-charge Krishnan.

The Corporation sources said the engineers informed their superiors and were asked to not escalate the issue. When the problem reached the Saibaba Colony Police, both the parties reached a compromise with Baghyaraj apologising to the engineers for his behaviour. No complaint was lodged by either of the parties, the DMK leader said.