DMK, NTK cadre clash

Cadre of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam indulged in a scuffle with Naam Tamizhar Katchi members during a meeting near Morappur on Tuesday.

The NTK organised a meeting near Morappur bus stand condemning the State government. Himlar, one of the speakers of the party, was addressing the gathering while the DMK cadre allegedly got on to the stage and clashed with NTK members. The meeting was conducted demanding release of inmates who had been in prison for more than 20 years.

Later, the police intervened and dispersed the group. The Morappur police detained a few members from both the parties.


