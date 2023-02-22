DMK, NTK cadre clash in Erode

February 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - ERODE

Clash broke between DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre at Veerappanchatiram as the police used mild force to chase away an unruly crowd and brought the situation under control here on Wednesday night.

NTK chief coordinator Seeman and party candidate Menaka Navaneethan, accompanied by cadre, were on a vehicle campaign on Cauvery Road. They were videographing the campaign for their social media channel. At 8 p.m., their vehicle crossed a DMK election office and they reportedly videographed the office. This angered the DMK cadre present there who questioned the NTK cadre.

An altercation broke out between the cadre of both the parties and clashes erupted. They attacked each other. The police and the paramilitary personnel arrived at the spot and used mild force. Six cadre of NTK were injured while a car was also damaged.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said that the situation was brought under control and adequate security was posted in the area.

Mr. Seeman told the media that it was a pre-planned attack by the DMK and the Congress on their campaign that they were carrying out peacefully.