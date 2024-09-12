DMK never faces an election without alliance, says BJP

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - September 12, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan said on Thursday that the DMK has never faced an election without an alliance since 1962.

Regarding the VCK’s anti-liquor conference and denying invitation to PMK and BJP to the conference, Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters that it was good that everyone was against alcohol. Tamil Nadu was being destroyed due to alcohol and the future of youth has become a question mark.

Regarding the alliance with AIADMK, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that no one can tie anyone in an alliance. In 1996 itself, the BJP contested alone and won in one Assembly constituency. So, no one can blame another for a loss in an alliance.

Alleging that the law and order situation was not good in the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that regarding a controversial spiritual event in a government school in Chennai, at least the portfolio of the School Education Minister should be changed. “The Minister does not know what is happening in schools. If the government thinks the spiritual event and speech of the orator in that event is wrong, it should change the Minister instead of transferring headmaster,” the BJP leader said.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:52 pm IST

