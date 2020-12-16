DMK MP attacked by PMK cadres in Nathamedu

The DMK MP Dr.Senthil Kumar came under attack from the PMK cadres in Nathamedu village in Paapireddypatty here on Wednesday, as an outnumbered police scrambled to cordon off the MP from the assault.

The MP was on the campaign trail as part of DMK’s Vidiyalainokki Stalinin Kural in Paapireddypatty at the time of the incident. He was scheduled to make stop at Nathamedu village, a PMK stronghold, where a memorial pillar for one Subramani was erected.

Subramani was among the 21 persons killed in the police shootout during the Vanniyars’ agitation for reservation in late 1980s. Dr.Senthil Kumar had intended to pay respects at the memorial and also visit the family of the Subramani that was purportedly living in poverty to handover a cheque of Rs.1 lakh to the destitute wife of Subramani.

However, at the entrance, the police tried to talk him out of entering the village stating that the PMK men were objecting to his visit. But the Dharmapuri MP persisted and pushed forward, when a group of PMK youth jostled with the police and shoved him away. Many others surrounded the MP pushing him and manhandling him, while the police struggled to keep them away.

Dr.Senthil Kumar was later escorted to the community hall in Nathamedu, while the men were seen chasing him. Speaking to the media, Dr.Senthil Kumar said, as part of the Vidiyalainokki, they were also paying respects to those who have found a place in history locally, and have contributed to social cause.

“In that light, I came to pay respects to Subramani’s memorial and meet his wife living in poverty to hand over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh. But the PMK partymen stopped me saying the memorial was on private land belonging to Vanniyar Sangam and I cannot set foot there. Everybody knows that the family of Kaduvetti Guru, the leader behind Vanniyar Sangam, is opposed to the PMK today. Even during the elections, they tried stopping us from entering the village to campaign, but we did," he said.

He alleged that the wife of Subramani was removed the previous night from the village to stop him from meeting her. “I will keep this cheque with me and she can come and collect it from me anytime.”

The families of all 21 persons killed in the shootout during the Vanniyars' agitation were living in poverty, the MP said. It was (former CM) Kalaignar Karunandhi who gave them compensation and pension, he said.

Nathamedu witnessed repoll during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after incidents of booth capturing by PMK supporters was exposed and the election commission ordered a repoll. In 2016, then Minister for Higher Education P.Palaniappan was prevented by the PMK supporters from campaigning in the village during the campaign for the Assembly elections. A stone that was pelted missed the Minister’s vehicle, but damaged an escort vehicle at that time.