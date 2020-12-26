DMK MLA, cadre held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

26 December 2020 23:38 IST

The Coimbatore City Police arrested Singanallur MLA N. Karthik and over a hundred DMK functionaries and cadre on charges of organising unauthorised ‘gram sabha’ meetings at Sowripalayam on Saturday.

The police said that the DMK organised meetings at seven locations in the city on Saturday despite the State government asking the respective district administrations to not allow the conduct of such meetings in the name of gram sabha.

On Saturday evening, the Peelamedu police did not allow the meeting at Sowripalayam. The cadre staged a dharna at the spot, and were removed by the police. All those detained were released later.

