DMK men take out peace march in Coimbatore

August 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) here took out a peace march in the city on Monday to mark the death anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The march, headed by Coimbatore district in-charge and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Excise and Prohibition S. Muthusamy, started from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Park Gate Road to Anna Silai on Avinashi Road via Dr. Nanjappa Road. Floral tributes were paid to the leader’s statue near Gandhipuram.

DMK district secretary and former MLA N. Karthik, former minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy, Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan took part in the rally, according to a release. Over 10,000 party workers participated, the release stated.