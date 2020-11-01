DMK men remove posters in Tiruppur

DMK men on Sunday removed posters that were placed in different parts of the Tiruppur city claiming that they denigrated the party and its president M.K. Stalin.

Posters appeared in several places in the city, including Kumaran Road and near Tiruppur railway station, with captions ‘people's rule?' along with the photo of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami with farmers and 'family rule?' along with the photo of Mr. Stalin with his son Udhayanidhi.

DMK's Tiruppur district (central) in-charge K. Selvaraj said that the posters did not have the name of the press where they were printed.

“Instead of finding who pasted the indecent posters, the police were eager to find who removed them. The police should find who pasted such posters without respecting democratic values,” said Mr. Selvaraj.

A group of AIADMK workers petitioned the Tiruppur north police seeking action against DMK workers who removed the posters.

They alleged that DMK workers resorted to the act as they were unable to respond to the issues brought to the attention of the public through the posters.

Tiruppur north inspector V. Ganesan said that the police were yet to register a case regarding the incident.