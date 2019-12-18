DMK members protest against CAA

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest condemning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Tuesday.

In Coimbatore, the protest was led by Singanallur MLA and DMK’s urban district unit in-charge N. Karthik and was held near Power House, Tatabad. Mr. Karthik urged the Centre to scrap the Act immediately, alleging that the Central and State governments “betrayed Tamils and minorities” through this Act. Other DMK leaders who participated included C.R. Ramachandran, DMK’s rural north unit in-charge and former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy The police said nearly 300 protesters, including 60 women, were present.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, DMK members staged a protest in front of the Corporation office. Former Minister M.P. Saminathan participated in the demonstration.

The police said that 350 protesters, including 10 women, participated in the protest.

DYFI students removed

Eighteen members of CPI (M)- affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were removed by the police after they attempted to burn a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

The police said the protesters were stopped from burning the copy during a demonstration in front of the Tiruppur Railway Station and were taken to a nearby wedding hall. They were later released.

ABVP protests in support

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a demonstration supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Tuesday.

According to R. Aravind, State joint secretary of ABVP, the demonstration was staged in front of the Government Arts College and 20 students participated.

Mr. Aravind alleged, in a release, that there had been “false campaigns” against the Act across the country and urged the State governments to take strict action against those who damaged public property during protests.

The release added that ABVP would conduct meetings and conferences to explain the Act to students.