DMK man on a two-wheeler rally for Sethusamudram project reaches Salem

February 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old DMK cadre reached Salem on Thursday by covering 1,500 km on a two-wheeler, demanding the implementation of Sethusamudram project.

S. Sanjeevi of Ammaiyar Kuppam in Tiruvallur district started his awareness rally at the DMK party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai on January 29. He reached Kerala via Puducherry, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Kanniyakumari. From Kerala, he reached Salem via Kochi, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Erode.

Mr. Sanjeevi, who owns a restaurant, said he began the rally with an aim to cover 4,000 km. “Through Hosur, I will reach Bengaluru on Friday, and from there, I will go to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and via Nellore, I plan to reach Anna Arivalayam in the next 15 to 20,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US