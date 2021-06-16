Coimbatore

DMK lodges complaint against AIADMK functionary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor against an All India Anna Dravida Munnetrat Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary for allegedly defaming its leaders and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

A DMK communique said its party in-charge for Kuniamuthur Logu, lawyer K.M. Dhandapani and a few others lodged the complaint seeking action against AIADMK’s treasurer for Kuniamuthur Suresh Babu.

The AIADMK functionary had posted vulgar and undesirable messages on a social media platform, the DMK alleged.


