DMK legislator alleges anomaly in COVID-19 data in Salem

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator R. Rajendran has alleged anomaly in COVID-19 containment and treatment measures in Salem district and requested authorities to take necessary measures to check these immediately.

Mr. Rajendran told presspersons that several recommendations made by Opposition leader and DMK president M.K. Stalin to check the spread of COVID-19 in the State had fallen on deaf ears.

“It takes up to five days to announce the results of COVID-19 tests in the district and details regarding deaths due to the disease and positive cases are concealed,” he alleged.

Patients were being served poor quality food and beds were insufficient, he said, and demanded remedial measures.