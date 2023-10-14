ADVERTISEMENT

DMK legal wing asked to work hard for LS polls

October 14, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

DMK legal wing secretary N.R. Elango addressing the wing’s functionaries at a meeting in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and party legal wing secretary N.R. Elango on Saturday asked the wing’s functionaries to work hard and help the party win all 40 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Salem for the wing’s functionaries from Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruppur, and Erode districts.

Mr. Elango urged the legal wing functionaries to give more importance to party work. If any functionary was unable to work, they should make way for others. On behalf of the party’s legal wing, training classes were held for young lawyers in Chennai, he said.

In the meeting, Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and legal wing office-bearers participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US