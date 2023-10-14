HamberMenu
DMK legal wing asked to work hard for LS polls

October 14, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
DMK legal wing secretary N.R. Elango addressing the wing’s functionaries at a meeting in Salem on Saturday.

DMK legal wing secretary N.R. Elango addressing the wing’s functionaries at a meeting in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and party legal wing secretary N.R. Elango on Saturday asked the wing’s functionaries to work hard and help the party win all 40 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Salem for the wing’s functionaries from Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruppur, and Erode districts.

Mr. Elango urged the legal wing functionaries to give more importance to party work. If any functionary was unable to work, they should make way for others. On behalf of the party’s legal wing, training classes were held for young lawyers in Chennai, he said.

In the meeting, Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and legal wing office-bearers participated.

