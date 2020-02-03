DMK-led Opposition parties hold signature campaign against CAA

Members of the Opposition parties led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam conducted a signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, here on Sunday.

DMK legislator R. Rajenderan launched the campaign at Kottai Maidan here. District leaders of other coalition parties took part in the campaign, which would continue for a week. A large number of people took part in the campaign.

Later, Mr. Rajendran went door to door and collected signatures of residents in the area.

Mr. Rajendran said that they were targeting to collect signatures from at least 1.5 lakh residents in Salem.

DMK east-district in-charge A. Raja launched the campaign at Addyampatti here.

Similar campaigns were held in various parts of the district.

In Namakkal, DMK legislator K.S. Moorthy launched the campaign near Tiruchengode bus stand.

In Erode, E.R.Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi launched the campaign.