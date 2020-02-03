Coimbatore

DMK-led Opposition parties hold signature campaign against CAA

DMK cadre collecting signature from a resident at Kottai in Salem city on Sunday.

DMK cadre collecting signature from a resident at Kottai in Salem city on Sunday.  

more-in

Plan to collect signatures from 1.5 lakh residents in Salem

Members of the Opposition parties led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam conducted a signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, here on Sunday.

DMK legislator R. Rajenderan launched the campaign at Kottai Maidan here. District leaders of other coalition parties took part in the campaign, which would continue for a week. A large number of people took part in the campaign.

Later, Mr. Rajendran went door to door and collected signatures of residents in the area.

Mr. Rajendran said that they were targeting to collect signatures from at least 1.5 lakh residents in Salem.

DMK east-district in-charge A. Raja launched the campaign at Addyampatti here.

Similar campaigns were held in various parts of the district.

In Namakkal, DMK legislator K.S. Moorthy launched the campaign near Tiruchengode bus stand.

In Erode, E.R.Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi launched the campaign.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:49:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dmk-led-opposition-parties-hold-signature-campaign-against-caa/article30722006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY