DMK-led alliance sweeps Tiruppur district

DMK cadre celebrating the victory of the party’s Tiruppur north urban district in-charge N. Dineshkumar, at Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The DMK and its allies swept all urban local bodies in Tiruppur district as candidates from the alliance won majority of the seats in Tiruppur Corporation, six municipalities and 14 out of the 15 Town Panchayats.

As per the final data, the DMK won 24 wards out of 60 wards in Tiruppur Corporation, while its allies - CPI won six wards, MDMK three, Congress two and CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League won one ward each.

The AIADMK ended up winning only 19 wards. Its candidate for Ward 35 and former Tiruppur South MLA S. Gunasekaran was defeated by DMK’s G. Muthukrishnan.

The BJP managed to win Ward 56 and 26 and two Independent candidates won from Ward 10 and 8. Two of DMK’s prominent functionaries L. Padmanaban and N. Dineshkumar won from Ward 41 and 49 respectively.

Candidates from DMK alliance won 14 out of 18 wards in Palladam Municipality. The DMK has won in 12 wards while its allies, MDMK and Congress, won in one ward each. The remaining four wards were won by AIADMK (one ward), BJP (two wards) and one Independent candidate. In Kangeyam Municipality, DMK alliance candidates won 11 out of 18 wards (DMK 10 and Congress one), while AIADMK won four wards and Independent candidates won in three wards.

Of the 21 wards in Vellakoil Municipality, the DMK won 14 and its ally CPI(M) won one ward, while AIADMK managed to win only six wards.

In Dharapuram Municipality, the DMK and its allies won 25 out of 30 wards (DMK 24 and Congress one) and the AIADMK won three wards while the BJP and an Independent candidate won one ward each.

Similarly, the alliance won 25 out of 33 wards in Udumalpet Municipality. Only in Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality, the AIADMK won 10 wards while the DMK won nine wards. However, the DMK’s allies, CPI and CPI(M), won five and three wards respectively, leading to the alliance’s victory in 17 wards.

Except for Rudhravathi Town Panchayat, the DMK-led alliance candidates won 14 Town Panchayats in the district. Of the 233 wards in 15 Town Panchayats, the DMK alone won 129 wards, while the AIADMK won 53 wards. The Congress, MDMK, CPI and CPI(M) won nine, two, one and four wards in Town Panchayats respectively, the officials said. In Rudhravathi, the DMK won only one ward while the AIADMK won six wards.

Of the 440 candidates for the 440 wards in the urban local bodies, 20 were elected unopposed. Except for A. Mumthaj of the DMK, who was elected unopposed from Ward 14 of Udumalpet Municipality, the rest were from Town Panchayats. A majority of the candidates who were elected unopposed were from Chinnakkampalayam Town Panchayat (13 candidates). Others were two candidates from Rudhravathi and one each in Madathukulam, Mulanur and Muthur Town Panchayats.