DMK leads in 4 panchayat unions

Even as the counting of votes polled in the local body elections for the 10 panchayat unions continued without any clear signs of winners as late as Thursday evening, the DMK appeared to hold the lead in four panchayat unions with the party and its allies winning the majority of wards in Thally, Kaveripattinam, Mathur, and Veppanpalli. The CPI won the Kelamangalam Panchayat Union.

However, the AIADMK appeared to hold the lead in Shoolagiri and Hosur panchayat unions.

In Dharmapuri, the AIADMK appeared to hold the lead to the district panchayat wards with a clear lead position in 13 of the 18 wards of the district panchayat.

The AIADMK and its allies including the DMDK, and the PMK was in a lead position in 13 wards.

The DMK was leading in four wards of the district panchayat.

In Dharmapuri, Nallampalli, Pennagaram, and Harur unions, the AIADMK held the lead position winning the majority of the wards declared. However, unions like Kadathur were still to have the results declared even for a single ward.