DMK leaders meet public, activists to draft manifesto

COIMBATORE

04 November 2020 00:11 IST

The team to draft the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam manifesto for the 2021 Assembly election met activists, entrepreneurs, persons from various walks of life and party cadre here on Tuesday.

The team led by party treasurer T.R. Baalu, Member of Parliament Tiruchi Siva, deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan and Anthiyur Selvaraj met people from Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts, said sources.

Some of the issues that were brought to the team’s notice included the need for a coconut welfare board with Pollachi as the headquarters, rejuvenating Kowsika rivulet, linking rivers flowing within the State, establishing industrial estates within 20 km from the city, reducing tax on motors used for agriculture purpose, establishing agriculture input banks, increasing power tariff subsidy for small and medium enterprises, constituting a welfare board for small and medium entrepreneurs, constructing more scheme roads and giving smart phones to students from economically weaker section to help them attend online classes.

The team from the Nilgiris suggested the need for bringing back the potato research station that was transferred from the district to Gujarat, fixation of fair price for tea leaves, a boost to infrastructure to increase inflow of tourists and ease in rules for constructing buildings.

Later in the evening, the team met party cadre from the Coimbatore east and west urban units, the sources added.