DMK leaders demand transparency in COVID-19 care

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders from Coimbatore district met Collector K. Rajamani on Monday demanding transparency in COVID-19 care.

In their letters to the Collector, N. Karthik of Coimbatore urban east, Thendral Selvaraj of Coimbatore South and Muthusamy of Coimbatore urban west said though the party had on May 29 sought various details related to COVID-19 care, they were yet to hear from the administration.

The leaders said the DMK wanted to know the number of approved COVID-19 testing centres, the process of approval, the number of samples lifted thus far, date-wise, the details of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff attending to the COVID-19 positive persons.

They also sought details on the number of containment zones – how many areas the administration had placed under containment zones, how many it had released date-wise.

The DMK also asked the Collector to furnish the number of persons who had entered the district and how many of those were from hotspots.

Salem

R. Rajendran, MLA, along with S.R. Parthibhan, MP, and other party functionaries petitioned Collector S.A. Raman demanding details of COVID-19 preventive measures in Salem district.

Krishnagiri

Alleging lack of transparency on the part of the district administration in providing COVID-19 related information, DMK MLAs T. Senguttuvan (Krishnagiri), Y. Prakash (Thally), S.A. Sathya (Hosur) and P.A. Murugan (Vepanapalli) arrived at the Collectorate and demanded information on a range of parameters relating to cases, treatment, deaths, and testing centres.

Tiruppur

DMK leaders from Tiruppur district petitioned Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday with 32 demands on COVID-19.

Tiruppur North district secretary K. Selvaraj, Tiruppur South district secretary L. Padmanaban and Madathukulam MLA R. Jayaramakrishnan submitted the petition.

Dharmapuri MP tweets

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar indirectly condemned Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan for allegedly disrespecting the DMK leaders on Monday.

He shared an image on Twitter of the Collector sitting in his chair and receiving the petition while the leaders were standing, accompanied with the message that “everyone must either be standing or sitting.”

However, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan replied to the tweet that the chairs were arranged as per the personal distancing norms and that the leaders sat down in the chairs after submitting the petition, following which Mr. Senthilkumar apologised.