DMK leader failed to admonish Nilgiris MP A. Raja for derogatory remarks against MGR, says S.P. Velumani

February 06, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin, who calls former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) his father’s elder brother, has failed to admonish Nilgiris MP A. Raja for his derogatory remarks against MGR, said former Minister S.P. Velumani, here, on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to organise a demonstration condemning Mr. Raja at Avanashi.

Adding that DMK came to power in 1967 only because of MGR, he recalled the statement of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, wherein he said that just the face of MGR was enough to poll 30 lakh votes.

Mr. Velumani said that the people of the Nilgiris would teach a befitting lesson to Mr. Raja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that initially the party had plans to organise the demonstration in Chennai, but because the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palanswami wanted to take part in the demonstration, the venue was shifted to Avanashi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.