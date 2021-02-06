DMK leader detained for staging protest

Coimbatore City Police on Friday detained DMK leader Nanjil Sampath and Coimbatore east district in-charge Marudhamalai Senathipathi after they led a protest highlighting the lack of basic amenities in Kurichi and condemning Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

According to sources, as the police attempted to detain Mr. Sampath, the protesting cadre squatted in front of the vehicle carrying him and shouted slogans against the State Government. Mr. Sampath told journalists that the detention would not dissuade him from highlighting the misdeeds of the AIADMK government.

The Chief Minister waiving of agricultural loan availed of at primary agricultural cooperative societies was in line with what DMK president M.K. Stalin had demanded for long, he said in response to a question.

Mr. Senathipathi said the police had denied permission for peaceful protest and when the party went ahead with the protest to question Minister Velumani’s failure, the police had arrested them.

The protest led to traffic coming to a halt in Kurichi for over an hour.