DMK juggernaut too strong for AIADMK and BJP in Coimbatore

The DMK juggernaut that swept the urban local body 2022 election in Coimbatore city was too strong for the AIADMK and the BJP and the latter, even if they had contested as allies, would not have been able to stop it.

The DMK won 76 of the 100 wards in Coimbatore city and its allies 20 – Congress - nine, CPI(M) and CPI - four each, and MDMK three – to take the Secular Progressive Alliance tally to 96. The AIADMK that had a four-fifth majority in the last elected council in 2011-16 was left with a mere three seats.

The result appears to be a reversal of the 2021 Assembly election as the AIADMK and BJP had won all the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district. Had the two parties come together they still could not have stopped the DMK, as the Tuesday’s result shows.

Had the AIADMK and BJP come together, they would have won a mere 14 wards, which with the three the AIADMK had won, the tally would have been 17. The DMK and its allies would have still managed to win 82 of the 100 wards.

An SDPI candidate had won a ward.

The Tuesday’s result showed that in the 75 wards the DMK directly faced the AIADMK, it had lost only two – wards 38 and 90. The AIADMK had won another ward – Ward 47 – where it defeated the DMK’s ally CPI(M).

The election result also showed the DMK securing 56.22% of the valid votes polled in the wards its candidates and its allies who contested in its ‘rising sun’ symbol contested in the ULB 2022 election. The AIADMK had secured 25.38% of the valid votes. The party’s candidates had contested in all the 100 wards.

DMK sources attribute the victory to the steps taken since the party assumed power in the State. Coimbatore east urban district unit in-charge N. Karthik says the ward-level meetings Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji conducted in the last four months have paid electoral dividends.

The party leaders at district, zone and ward level met voters at least thrice, established a rapport, heard their grievance and assured them of solving civic problems, he adds.

DMK leader P. Rajkumar says Mr. Senthilbalaji strengthened the party at the grassroot level, taking into confidence even booth-level workers.

This victory would not have been possible without the Minister, as the five district unit in-charge and old guard would not have produced the result the party showed on Tuesday, says another DMK leader on condition of anonymity.

The booth-level units were more or less defunct. He, therefore, brought his men from Karur who were experienced in running a well-oiled election machinery. With the help of their Karur party men, DMK workers in Coimbatore went door-to-door canvassing, which resulted in this victory, the leader adds.