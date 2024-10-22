DMK is working for the people and hence winning all elections, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK was working for the people, and hence, the alliance led by the party had won all the elections conducted in the past five years.

Speaking at Bommakuttaimedu on the Namakkal-Salem National Highway in Namakkal after distributing welfare assistance to the tune of ₹146.56 crore to 16,031 beneficiaries, he said the DMK alliance had won the Assembly election in 2021, the Lok Sabha election in 2024, and all the byelections. “But Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami kept claiming that the DMK’s reputation had declined. I don’t know whether he is living in this world or in a dream world,” he said.

Mr. Stalin asked Mr. Palaniswami to see the happiness in the faces of the women travelling for free in government buses and guage the DMK’s reputation from the one crore-plus women receiving ₹1,000 in monthly aid under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

He said over 20 lakh school students were benefiting from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme; over one lakh girls were receiving ₹1,000 in monthly financial assistance under the Pudhumai Penn scheme; and over 30 lakh youth had improved their skills under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

The Chief Minister said the DMK alliance had secured more votes in 222 Assembly segments, going by the Assembly constituency-wise performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK was working for the people, and hence, it was winning continuously. “We are confident of winning the next election,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said the government was not only implementing welfare schemes for the people, but also focusing on industrial development, including small industries. “A recent survey has pegged the State’s industrial growth at 10.69%, which is much higher than that of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said many industries were coming to the State and providing job opportunities for the youth.

He said he would inspect development works in all the districts from next month, and ensure that they are completed on time.

Mr. Stalin laid the foundation for 140 new projects worth ₹366 crore, and inaugurated 134 completed projects worth ₹298 crore. Ministers K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, R. Rajendran, and M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, MPs, MLAs, Collector S. Uma and other officials were present.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin unveiled the statues of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Selamba Gounder Park on Paramathi Road in Namakkal.

