DMK is running a dictatorial regime, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

January 26, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing at a party function in Salem on Friday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing at a party function in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK was running a dictatorial regime in Tamil Nadu.

More than 700 cadre from other parties joined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami in Salem on Friday.

At the function, Mr. Palaniswami said former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa’s rule in Tamil Nadu was a golden era. It was the AIADMK government that opened more schools and gave better education to the students from poor families. It was AIADMK that created the situation where poor students could study higher education at less fees. The AIADMK made Tamil Nadu the number one State in higher education in India.

During the 30 years of the AIADMK government, a revolution in education was created. A total of 2,160 students were pursuing medical courses through the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Charging that the DMK government had not done anything for people, Mr. Palaniswami said it was two-and -a-half-years since the DMK came to power. People had started questioning what the government had done for them. “The DMK is a family party. They (DMK) brought Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s son, Inbanidhi, to the DMK youth wing conference held recently in Salem. Through this, the DMK is trying to bring monarchy. In a democratic country, it is not acceptable for the Chief Ministers to come from a single family alone,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

The price of essential commodities is skyrocketing in Tamil Nadu. During the AIADMK regime, it was kept under control, , Mr. Palaniswami said.

