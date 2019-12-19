DMK internal note mentions caste name of candidates

The DMK’s Coimbatore unit was mired in controversy on Wednesday after a scanned copy of a letter containing the castes of candidates for rural body polls was shared on social media.

‘To prevent misinformation’

However, party’s Coimbatore - North district unit secretary and former MLA C.R. Ramachandran said, it was an internal note. “The choice of candidates to be fielded or given tickets was never done on the basis of caste. But we mentioned it in the internal note only to prevent misinformation campaigns that due representation was not given to members of different communities,” he told The Hindu when contacted.

The party is very clear that decision on a candidate is never based on caste, he said.