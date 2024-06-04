DMK inching close to emphatic win in Erode Parliamentary constituency

K.E. Prakash of the DMK is on the verge of a decisive victory, leading by a margin of 1.98 lakh votes over the AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar for the Erode Lok Sabha constituency. By the end of the 17th round out of 22, a total of 9,19,503 votes had been counted.

Counting of votes in the Assembly constituencies of Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Dharapuram and Kangayam, all falling under Erode constituency, began at 8.30 a.m. at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode. The result of the first round of counting was declared at 10.40 a.m. in which Mr. Prakash secured 12,786 votes more than Mr. Ashok Kumar.

The control unit in an EVM used in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency developed a snag and votes could not be counted. District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Election Commission was consulted and based on the direction of technicians, the problem was rectified and counting resumed. Also, in the same constituency, a tag in the control unit was found snapped. Details of votes polled in the particular machine were verified with both election officials and agents of political parties and were found to match. Later, counting resumed. Both incidents delayed the declaration of results after the fourth round.

Mr. Prakash, who was leading in all the rounds, secured a total of 4,71,232 votes, while the AIADMK candidate secured a total of 2,72,882 votes. M. Karmegam of Naam Tamilar Katchi secured 70,789 votes and P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) secured 66,986 votes. Of the total 31 contestants, 27 candidates secured fewer votes than None of the Above (NOTA) votes that polled 11,864 votes.

Though counting of postal ballots began at 8 a.m., results were declared only late in the evening. Of the total 7,960 postal ballots taken up for counting, 7017 votes were valid, while 779 were invalid and 164 votes were rejected.