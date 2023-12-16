DMK implemented more projects over last two years than in the previous ten, says Minister Mathiventhan in Namakkal

December 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Namakkal

The DMK government has implemented more projects in the two-and-half years since it came to power than in the ten years that preceded it, said Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan during a function at Bommaikuttaimedu on Saturday, where land pattas worth ₹11.80 crore were distributed to 1,616 beneficiaries to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the function, the Minister elaborated on the numerous schemes implemented under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s government. “More projects have been implemented over the last two and a half years than in the previous ten years, like hospitals, roads, dairy, and industrial parks, apart from basic amenities like street light and sewerage. District Collector S. Uma made arrangements to issue 1,000 pattas, but 1,616 pattas have been issued. The beneficiaries include 437 pattas worth ₹2.19 crore in Namakkal taluk, 331 pattas worth ₹1.66 crore in Senthamangalam taluk, 683 pattas worth ₹6.23 crore in Rasipuram taluk, and 165 pattas worth ₹1.73 crore in Mohanur taluk. This is the first time so many pattas were distributed in the district,” Mr. Mathiventhan added.

Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, the minister added, worked towards people’s welfare and provided basic amenities and schemes related to health, industries, education, food, and housing for the benefit of the people. Similarly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin before the 2021 assembly elections, received petitions from people directly under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin programme and addressed the issues within 100 days of coming to power. Likewise, the Chief Minister is going to launch the Makkaludan Mudalvar scheme in Coimbatore on Monday, December 18, through which ministers and people’s representatives will receive petitions from the public, Mr. Mathiventhan added.

District Collector S. Uma, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, and officials from concerned departments participated.