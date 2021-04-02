DMK hopeful in Gangavalli this time

SALEM

02 April 2021 00:01 IST

Expansion of bus stand, better utilisation of Thalaivasal rly. station major demands

For a margin of 2,262 votes, the DMK lost the seat in 2016 elections and the party is hopeful of winning the seat this time.

The DMK has fielded again Rekha Priyadarshini from the constituency, a prominent face of the party who has made headlines earlier for becoming the youngest mayor in the country and first woman mayor of Salem. Ms. Priyadarshini who contested from the reserved constituency in 2016 lost to A. Maruthamuthu of AIADMK. This time, AIADMK has fielded A. Nallathambi and K. Periaysamy is contesting on behalf of India Janayaka Katchi.

Adi Dravidars, Vanniyars, Nadars, and Vellalagounders are dominant communities in the constituency and agriculture is the major occupation. Farmers are indulged in tapioca farming and sago factories are located in the region. The constituency came into effect after the delimitation process in 2011 Assembly elections and it was called Thalaivasal constituency earlier.

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami fulfilled one of the long-standing demands of Thalaivasal region by announcing separate taluk recently. The State government has set up an International livestock park and research institute on over 1,000 acre and it expected to attract global attention for being largest facility in South Asia.

Thalaivasal market is one of the major market in the region and even vegetables from here are taken to Chennai. Traders have been demanding improvement of basic amenities at the market and a cold storage facility to stock their vegetables.

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin has promised to bring surplus water from Mettur dam to the region and has also announced a cold storage facility in DMK’s poll manifesto. The Salem-Ulundurpet Highway passes through the constituency and the highway is just two-way at many places. Motorists have been demanding expansion of the highway.

The public have been demanding for long facilities for pedestrians to cross the highway with ease.

The expansion of Gangavalli bus stand and better utilisation of Thalaivasal railway station have been major demands of the public. People have to depend on Attur or Chinna Salem stations for train facilities. They have also been demanding rejuvenation and development of River Shwetha and River Vishasita which have been affected due to encroachments and release of sewage.