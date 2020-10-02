DMK holds makkal sabhai in Tiruppur district

02 October 2020 23:47 IST

Resolutions passed against farm legislations

With the State government cancelling the gram sabha meetings amid the rising COVID-19 cases in many districts, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organised a ‘makkal sabhai’ (People’s sabha) at Thurambadi village panchayat in Mulanur Block of Tiruppur district on Friday. In Coimbatore also, the party members who headed the Vellanaipatti Panchayat held a similar meeting. Both meetings condemned the three farm legislations brought in by the Central Government.

Party sources in Tiruppur said Thurambadi panchayat president C. Shanmugam headed the meeting in which nearly 50 persons, comprising DMK functionaries and residents of Thurambadi, participated.

The sources claimed that all COVID-19 precautionary measures -- wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and physical distancing --were ensured at the meeting.

When contacted, an official from the Tiruppur District Administration said on conditions of anonymity that this would not be considered a gram sabha. “Parties may conduct such meetings on their own, but the government has cancelled [grama sabha meetings],” he said, refusing to comment further.

The meeting at Vellanaipatti Panchayat in S.S. Kulam Panchayat Union in Coimbatore passed a resolution condemning the Central Government for the legislations and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the State for supporting these.

Panchayat president Kavitha and vice-president V.R. Rajan passed the resolution in the presence of DMK’s Coimbatore urban west unit in-charge Payya Gounder alias R. Krishnan and S.S. Kulam union secretary S.P. Sureshkumar.

Though the district administration on Thursday cancelled the gram sabhas citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMK asked its members to hold the meeting wherever possible, to pass resolutions against the farm legislations.

Coimbatore district administration officials could not be reached for their comments on the panchayat holding a “gram sabha”.