DMK heading for win in Dharmapuri

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Dr. Senthil Kumar ushered in a resounding victory by a margin of 63,301 votes for the party in Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency, decimating PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss’s bid for a second term here on Thursday. As of Thursday night, there were still 16 EVMs to be counted before the final victory margin could be known.

Dr. Kumar polled 5,51,451 votes at the end of 23 rounds, while the PMK candidate polled 4,88,150 votes.

16 EVMs, four each in Pennagaram, Mettur, Harur and Paapireddypatty developed glitch. Following this, orders to count the VVPATS were issued by Collector S. Malarvizhi.

The constituency registered 80.49% votes. Of the total 14,67,904 voters, 11,94,443 cast their votes.

At first, what appeared to be a closely fought contest for a much-watched constituency soon became a clear advantage for the Dr. Kumar over Dr. Ramadoss.

The life-size yellow hued flags, the belligerent victory bike rides, the hooting of its youth - the trademark assertions of the PMK cadre were missing around the roads leading up to Chettikarai Government Engineering College. Instead, as defeat became imminent, minor tension was witnessed outside the counting campus.