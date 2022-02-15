DMK has forgotten its poll promises: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss said that the DMK had forgotten its poll promises after coming to power and the PMK would continue to remind it of those promises.

Campaigning for PMK candidates in the urban local bodies elections here, Mr. Anbumani said both AIADMK and DMK had not brought any development to the State or Salem even after ruling it alternatively for over 50 years. The PMK had readied a holistic new urban agenda for Salem, he said.

Mr. Anbumani said DMK and AIADMK were not talking about public issues, but challenging each other on NEET. Stating that Congress, DMK, BJP and AIADMK brought NEET into Tamil Nadu, the PMK leader added that NEET was against Tamil Nadu, against social justice and rural students.

Mr. Anbumani said it had been years water was stored in Panamarathupatti lake and it could store up to 1.5 tmc that could meet the Salem Corporation’s drinking water needs of a year.

The PMK leader said if a PMK Mayor assumed office in Salem, the first order would be to close all Tasmac outlets in city.