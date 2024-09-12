GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK has cordial relationship with Union govt. ‘behind the screen’, alleges Anbumani Ramadoss

Mr. Anbumani criticises the DMK government for not conducting a caste census in the State

Published - September 12, 2024 05:54 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss addresses a meeting at Suramangalam in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss addresses a meeting at Suramangalam in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has a cordial relationship with the BJP-led Union government “behind the screen”.

The PMK president was participating in a public meeting on social justice at Suramangalam in Salem.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Anbumani said despite the 69 percent reservation in Tamil Nadu “being under threat”, the State government has not conducted a caste census.

The DMK government is claiming that only the Union government has the right to conduct caste censuses, he said. “Not just State and Union governments, even panchayat presidents could do it,” the PMK president added.

“The DMK has no moral right to speak about social justice. The PMK does not need five years in power. Just give two years to us and we will do what these DMK and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) have not done in 57 years,” Mr. Anbumani said.

“The DMK government is providing a budget for everything. Why could it not provide a budget for natural disasters? Why is it only expecting the Union government to do everything?”Anbumani RamadossPMK president

“The DMK speaks against the Union government on screen but has a cordial relationship behind the screen,” he alleged.

Speaking about the “drug menace” in Tamil Nadu, he said: “If PMK comes to power, drugs will be eradicated.”

Row over dump yard

Mr. Anbumani asked the Salem Corporation officials to take measures to relocate the dump yard in Chettichavadi and threatened to stage a protest by dumping waste in front of the corporation office if they failed to do so.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem / Pattali Makkal Katchi / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.