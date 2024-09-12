DMK has cordial relationship with Union govt. ‘behind the screen’, alleges Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has a cordial relationship with the BJP-led Union government “behind the screen”.

The PMK president was participating in a public meeting on social justice at Suramangalam in Salem.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Anbumani said despite the 69 percent reservation in Tamil Nadu “being under threat”, the State government has not conducted a caste census.

The DMK government is claiming that only the Union government has the right to conduct caste censuses, he said. “Not just State and Union governments, even panchayat presidents could do it,” the PMK president added.

“The DMK has no moral right to speak about social justice. The PMK does not need five years in power. Just give two years to us and we will do what these DMK and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) have not done in 57 years,” Mr. Anbumani said.

“The DMK government is providing a budget for everything. Why could it not provide a budget for natural disasters? Why is it only expecting the Union government to do everything?”Anbumani RamadossPMK president

“The DMK speaks against the Union government on screen but has a cordial relationship behind the screen,” he alleged.

Speaking about the “drug menace” in Tamil Nadu, he said: “If PMK comes to power, drugs will be eradicated.”

Row over dump yard

Mr. Anbumani asked the Salem Corporation officials to take measures to relocate the dump yard in Chettichavadi and threatened to stage a protest by dumping waste in front of the corporation office if they failed to do so.